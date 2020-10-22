IPL 2020: ‘Sunil Gavaskar was angry’ Aakash Chopra reveals why former India captain was miffed with Delhi Capitals batsman

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is a tough man to impress. Ask the innumerable batsmen who are trying to make a mark in Indian cricket, especially those in the IPL. Over the years, Gavaskar has been known to stress of the importance of getting the basics right – things such as grounding the bat properly while running between wickets, or giving yourself time when a batsman is new to the crease.

Perhaps this is the reason why the former India captain was miffed with Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal for 7 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday. The Delhi Capitals opener, coming off consecutive ducks against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, played an extravagant shot to get out off the bowling of James Neesham.

“There is a problem with Prithvi Shaw that he is not changing his style of play even after having not scored runs. Sunil Gavaskar was angry during commentary and I was also a little upset, that if you not scored runs in the previous matches, then play a little bit along the ground as your partner was anyway hitting,” Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube Channel.

However, there seems to be no such problems for Shaw’s opening part Shikhar Dhawan, who on Tuesday became the first players in the history of IPL to peel off back-to-back centuries. With two hundreds on the trot, Dhawan has roared into the top five run-getters list and Chopra credited his former Delhi teammate for his knocks, especially for maintaining a healthy strike-rate.

“Shikhar Dhawan played very well. Because he is not batting slowly, he is going at a super-fast speed. He has struck two consecutive tons, which no other player has done to date in the IPL. He has been absolutely outstanding, 207 not out and counting. Because a century in the last match and a century in this match, unbeaten in the last match and unbeaten here as well, Chopra said.