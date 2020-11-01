IPL 2020: ‘That wasn’t my strength initially,’ Ishan Kishan explains how Rahul Dravid’s advice has helped him in UAE

There are more than a few reasons why Rahul Dravid is regarded as a legend of Indian cricket. Not only was Dravid a sensational batsman, and was deemed as ‘The Wall’ of Indian cricket, he also went on to become a successful captain for the team.

Now, several years after his retirement, Dravid has taken the job of grooming youngsters as he has taken coaching roles with the U-19 team and India A team, which has allowed him to develop young talent.

One such talent is Ishan Kishan, who smashed a blistering knock of 74* in 47 balls to help Mumbai Indians chase down 111 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. After the win, Ishan Kishan recalled the advice he received from Dravid and acknowledged how it has helped him in the UAE during IPL 2020.

“My mom must get the credit for the food she gives me, that makes me so powerful, and sometimes even I’m surprised how my sixes carry such a long way,” Kishan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“My coaches told me that playing shots on the off-side is important, and that wasn’t my strength initially, and I knew, even Rahul sir told me that I need to work on my off-side shots so I’ve been working on that this season and thankfully it’s showing in the match situation now,” he further added.

“It was not as easy as it looked. The ball wasn’t coming on so I had to keep rotating the strike and then take them apart later. It all depends on the practice sessions, and how you train I wanted to keep my shape and hit sixes,” Ishna Kishan said.

On being asked if he likes batting as an opener, Ishan Kishan said: “I enjoy batting everywhere, wherever the management wants me to bat. At this level you have to be able to adapt.”

MI, with the win, confirmed a spot in the top two teams in the Points Table in IPL 2020.