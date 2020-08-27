IPL 2020: ‘The conditions are very hot’ - KL Rahul after KXIP’s first net session in UAE

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin next month and all the franchises have reached the UAE where the tournament will be held this year. The teams were advised to stay in isolation for a six-days period upon reaching the country. The players and coaching staff were required to be tested negative for Covid-19 thrice in six days before they were allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble and begin their training.

Kings XI Punjab, who were the first team to reach the country, have completed all their required procedures and returned to training Wednesday night. The team came down at the nets for a training session, in which KXIP captain KL Rahul was also present with the team.

In a video posted on KXIP’s official Twitter handle, Rahul opened up on the training session, in which he said that the conditions are hot in the country, and he wishes that they were slightly better.

“It (the net session) was very good. Been at home for so long so just being able to get a chance to be in the middle with the team to get a hit feels really really good,” Rahul said.

“The conditions are very very hot. Ideally I would have loved to bat in temperature much cooler. But yeah, really happy to be outdoors and to practice and to do what we love,” he further added.

The IPL will begin from September 19th with the final to be played on November 10th. The official schedule for IPL 2020 is still to be announced.