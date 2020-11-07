IPL 2020: ‘The voice repeatedly comes from the heart that Suryakumar Yadav should’ve been on Australia tour’: Aakash Chopra

Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (PTI)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said Mumbai Indians right-hander Suryakumar Yadav should have named in the Indian limited overs sides for the Australia tour.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored two fifties in his last four matches in IPL 2020. He has so far slammed four fifty-plus scores in the tournament, playing a pivotal role in MI reaching their sixth final of the tournament. However, Suryakumar did not find a place in India’s ODI or T20I squads that will travel to Australia after IPL.

“The voice comes repeatedly from the heart that Suryakumar Yadav should have been on the Australia tour,” said Chopra in a YouTube video.

Suryakumar has been one of the most consistent performers for the Mumbai Indians in the last few seasons of IPL, scoring 512, 424 runs in 2018 and 2019. This year he has already scored 461 runs at an average of 41.90.

The MI No.3 scored an impressive 51 in MI’s 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020.

Another man who impressed apart from Suryakumar was Ishan Kishan.

Chopra also added that the left-hander too should be considered for India selection.

“Ishan Kishan’s name should also be there along with Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant in the list of prospective wicketkeeper-batsmen for the Indian team,” Chopra said.

Chopra also praised Hardik Pandya for his blazing innings towards the end that pushed MI to 200 batting first.

“Ashwin was trying to get the Delhi Capitals back in the game but they were not able to take advantage of that. First Suryakumar Yadav, then Ishan Kishan and finally Hardik Pandya blasted them,” he said.

“The Delhi Capitals won the toss and after that they did not win anything. That’s the only thing they won on the night. They have played the Mumbai Indians thrice and have lost by 9 wickets, 5 wickets and then 50-60 runs. What are they doing?” Chopra said.