Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘There is a little bit of apprehension’: Kane Williamson after getting ‘bad news’ of Covid-positive cases in IPL

IPL 2020: ‘There is a little bit of apprehension’: Kane Williamson after getting ‘bad news’ of Covid-positive cases in IPL

IPL 2020: Kane Williamson is one of the six New Zealanders featuring in the tournament which was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 10:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Wellington

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson (AP)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has acknowledged that there is a “little bit of apprehension” as he gears up to leave for the UAE to compete in the Indian Premier League, beginning September 19 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thirteen members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, testing positive for the virus has added to his concerns as he prepares for his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He flies out on Thursday.

“That’s part of the reason why they made every team stay at a different hotel,” Williamson told ‘Radio New Zealand’.

Also Read | Dhoni told me ‘It’s CSK, that’s what we do’: Watson on favourite moment



“But obviously that’s bad news. You don’t want to hear anybody has Covid. I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic so hopefully through another lockdown period they can come through and will be okay.”



He is one of the six New Zealanders featuring in the tournament which was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases.

“Obviously there’s a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time. Now it’s two days out you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined,” added Williamson.

The IPL will be played across three cities -- Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The event will conclude on November 10.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
Sep 02, 2020 09:54 IST
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Sep 02, 2020 10:29 IST
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Sep 02, 2020 10:03 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sep 02, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

Delhi’s new parking policy implementation: 6 things you need to know
Sep 02, 2020 10:48 IST
BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 724 vacancies of assistant professor, HOD
Sep 02, 2020 10:48 IST
Chant by Pranab Mukherjee to play at this Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata
Sep 02, 2020 10:45 IST
Chef Vikas Khanna’s Feed India initiative crosses 30 million meals
Sep 02, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.