IPL 2020: ‘There is actually a bit of bromance’ - David Hussey says ‘no rift’ between Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League between 2015-2016, said earlier this month that relationship between Kolkata Knight Riders player Andre Russell and KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik could hurt the franchise in IPL 2020. The rumours of rift between the two players started last year after Russell, at a press conference, questioned some of the decisions made by the team.

While Karthik, in previous interviews this year, has stressed that the two players had a discussion over the same and have sorted things out, there still seems to be some concerns among fans and followers regarding any possible rift in the KKR camp.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Former Australia batsman David Hussey, who joined KKR as a mentor this year, opened up on the same in a recent interaction and denied the rumours.

“There is no rift or anything there,” Hussey said in an interview to Indian Express. “Actually, I think there is a bit of bromance there and they are pretty close which is fantastic for the group,” he further added.

“Karthik is a straightforward person who backs his teammates to get the job done. It’s a good sign of leadership. He is high maintenance at times because he loves the game of cricket. There is no malice… he only cares about winning the game,” the 42-year-old further said.

Also read: Gambhir names the youngster he’s eager to see perform in IPL 2020

Hussey also added that pair of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik will give KKR good leadership this year in the IPL. “Morgan is a classy-middle order player. Along with DK, I am sure it will be a fantastic partnership on the field. DK from behind the stumps and Morgan can be sort of the vice-captain and help the bowlers out in certain situations. He will fit in perfectly,” Hussey said.

The two-time champions KKR will look to win their third IPL trophy when the tournament kicks off from September 19th.