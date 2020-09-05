Sections
IPL 2020: There was little rust that will not take long to go - Watson after first CSK session

Shane Watson, who was bought by CSK ahead of the 2018 IPL, has scored 953 runs in 32 matches for the franchise in the last two years, besides capturing six wickets.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

CSK player Shane Watson (Shane Watson/Twitter)

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on Saturday said it won’t take long to regain touch despite a bit of rustiness as he hit the nets with his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of IPL 2020 beginning on September 19.

Rocked by a series of Covid-19 cases, Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni could finally start training on Friday after clearing a third round of testing for the virus. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

"How exciting it was to be back with all of my @ChennaiIPLmates for our first training session!!! It was so much fun. There was a little rust that will not take long to go," Watson wrote on his twitter handle.

 



The 39-year-old, who was bought by CSK ahead of the 2018 IPL, has scored 953 runs in 32 matches for the franchise in the last two years, besides capturing six wickets.

WATCH: Dhoni smacks huge six off Chawla in CSK’s first net session

His highest score was 117 not out in the finals of the 2018 edition against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Watson is an important member of the CSK team which has been left depleted after the pull out of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

CSK was forced to delay its training plan after completing the six-day quarantine after Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive last week along with 11 members of the the contingent.

The 13th IPL is scheduled be held from September 19 to November 10 across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

