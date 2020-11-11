IPL 2020: ‘There were questions whether MI can do it back-to-back’ - Quinton de Kock explains why 5th title is a ‘great feeling’

Mumbai Indians clinched their fifth Indian Premier League title after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 in Dubai by 5 wickets on Tuesday. While fast bowler Trent Boult registered figures of 3/30 in his 4 overs to restrict DC to 156/7 in 20 overs, MI captain starred with the bat scoring 68 runs as he helped his team chase down the total.

MI had won the title last year as well after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 1 runs in the final. Fans wondered if MI can pull off a back-to-back win and this is the reason why opener Quinton de Kock winning 5th title is a special feeling.

Also read: Mumbai Indians clinch high on title no. 5

“Mumbai have a great set up, so we’ve been able to move with the gym work and training and stuff. We’re reaping the rewards today for it. It’s a great feeling,” he said after MI’s win on Star Sports.

“I think this year because there were so many questions around Mumbai in general, whether we can win back to back, we put in extra effort. You can see it’s paid off. We worked extra hard on the nitty gritties,” Quinton de Kock added.

Meanwhile, Boult was given the man of the final award and he said that he did have a niggle before the match but he focused on the task at hand.

Also read: Kings XI Punjab’s KL Rahul wins Orange Cap in UAE

“Some days I do like the powerplay. It’s been a good few months, giving the franchise a good start. With everything going on, I’ve been welcomed in the side. To have made it across the line, it’s been worth it. I wasn’t aware of the talk, but I did have a niggle coming into the match. I wanted to be on the stage and happy I came through. I’d like to say I’m relatively experiened. Just another match, and I was clear what I had to do. Tried to take a few early wickets, swing the new ball a little bit, that’s been my role in the side,” Boult said.