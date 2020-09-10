IPL 2020: There will be a ‘nice layer of leadership’ around Dinesh Karthik, says KKR head coach Brendon McCullum

When Kolkata Knight Riders decided to part ways with former captain Gautam Gambhir in 2017, the biggest question mark was about who will would lead the franchise. It had to be a fresh start under someone who leads the franchise into a new phase.

Gambhir’s were huge shoes to fill as he had been a leader who had taken KKR to the zenith of IPL, leading an underperforming team to two titles. He was also one of their most prolific batsmen. So, to find a replacement was tough. Many thought KKR might go for an international player, with prior leadership experience.

But the team surprised everyone by picking wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik as its leadership. Karthik’s IPL career before joining KKR had been that of a journeyman. Stints with Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions showed he had been around for long but never settled into a squad.

That is why the choice came as a huge surprise. But DK, had changed. The DK who took over the reins at KKR was a mature individual, who knew his game in and out. He was knocking on the doors of the national team with his performances too and when he led KKR to the play-offs in 2018, all these doubts were dispelled.

But 2019 turned out to be a different ball game altogether. Reports of a rift with star all-rounder Andre Russell and the team’s inability to reach the play-offs meant KKR and DK have their task cut out for the upcoming season. But head coach Brendon McCullum isn’t worried. He thinks Karthik is at a point in his leadership where he is ready to ,mature.

“The team hasn’t quite got over the line, but I think DK is in that stage in his leadership where he’s almost ready to really mature and to really take ownership of the Knight Riders set up and back his judgement,” McCullum told kkr.in.

He also spoke about Karthik’s abilities as a wicket-keeper batsman and how is up there with the best.

:Well, quite a few things. You’ve got to break DK down a little bit into different parts to understand this. I think first and foremost, wicketkeeping. He’s up there with the very best wicket keepers in India. Then you move on to his batting and he’s as good and as adaptable in any role.

“He doesn’t come with perhaps, the stardom that some guys do and that’s just DK’s personality. But he’s a big star within the KKR franchise, he’s now been at the helm for a couple of years and he’s had some success,” McCullum added.

KKR have bought England captain Eoin Morgan in the auction and the left hander will be back at his old franchise. McCullum said that the team is looking to build a layer of leadership around Karthik with senior players which would help Karthik lead the team better.

“What we tried to do throughout the auction process as well was to provide him with some strong leadership on the field. We’ve obviously already got the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, but to have added Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan in particular to that leadership group, and also provide him behind the scenes with some support staff who will be able to assist DK as well.

“I think there’ll be a nice layer of leadership around DK where he’s able to really prosper and touch all of the members of the Kolkata line up to try and get the very best out of themselves,” the former KKR opener added.