IPL 2020: ‘They have not taken a replacement for him,’ Irfan Pathan explains why CSK is struggling

The three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are struggling to find consistency at the moment in the ongoing season of IPL in the UAE. The MS Dhoni-led side started off on the right note, picking up the win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

But since then, CSK have lost their next two games against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, and there appears to be lack of balance in CSK unit.

In a recent chat on Star Sports Cricket Connected chat show, former India pacer Irfan Pathan explained the reasons for CSK’s struggles in the UAE. Pathan said that not bringing in a replacement for Suresh Raina has hampered the balance of the team.

“For the first time it is looking that the Chennai Super Kings team is not settled. They had problems before the start of the IPL, Suresh Raina went back and they have not taken a replacement for him till now,” Pathan said.

“Because of that there have been lot of problems in the team composition. If Suresh Raina had been batting at No.3, they could have played an extra bowler. Currently, they have only 5 bowlers. Kedar Jadhav not being bowled by MS Dhoni is also a cause of concern,” he added.

“The teams which have been playing with an additional bowler in the IPL are looking stronger. More than a finisher, MS Dhoni is himself such a great finisher. He needs to ensure that he plays at least 10 overs and Chennai Super Kings must field an extra bowler. Then the rest of the things will be set,” Pathan further said.

CSK will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 on Friday.