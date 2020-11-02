IPL 2020: ‘They have their own race’ - Pragyan Ojha names cricket’s modern day great

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing their first-ever IPL title in UAE. After three consecutive rough seasons, they are on the verge of reaching the playoffs this year. For that, RCB will square off against Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday night. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

Kohli and his men are the favourites in this face-off as DC seem to have lost momentum following 4 straight losses at the back end of the tournament. Though RCB are also coming into the contest with a couple of losses to their credit, they are well placed at the second spot on the points table.

Before this cracking contest, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that Kohli is a ‘modern-day great’ and has hunger to win titles, just like ‘Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Usain Bolt’.

“Virat Kohli is the modern great. For modern greats, you look at Messi, you look at Ronaldo, you look at Usain Bolt, they have their own race. They want to win everything. That’s how Virat must be thinking. ‘As a batsman, I have done so much. As a captain, now, I have to win World Cups, ICC tournaments, win Test matches’. This is what his mind will be telling him. IPL, ‘I will do this’,” said Ojha at a cricket talk show on Star Sports.

The winner of RCB vs DC contest will end up second in the league phase. However, the looser might get knocked out of the margin of the defeat is huge and Sunrisers Hyderabad win their last fixture against Mumbai Indians.

But Ojha has a faith on the RCB skipper who will be charged up for this must-win game.

“I am sure he (Kohli) will be charged up. His records speak that when it comes to the bigger games, he has delivered. So that’s why we all are talking about them. It again comes to down basics. The team that makes lesser mistakes. Teams have to keep it simple,” Ojha said.