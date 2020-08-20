Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘They still see me as kid’ - Shikhar Dhawan seeks blessings from parents before UAE departure

IPL 2020: ‘They still see me as kid’ - Shikhar Dhawan seeks blessings from parents before UAE departure

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan will return to play for Delhi Capitals when the Indian Premier League kicks off from September 19th.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan meets his parents. (Twtitter/Shikhar Dhawan)

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will kick off from September 19th this year and it will be played in the UAE. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday became the first franchises to leave for IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that the franchise will leave for the UAE on August 21.

According to reports, the players and members of the Delhi Capitals franchise are likely to fly out on August 23rd. Before departing for the IPL, Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan met with his parents to sought their blessings. 

Dhawan, in a tweet, shared an image shared an image of himself hugging his parents. “Came to seek blessings and wishes from my parents before the long tour. They still see me as a kid. There’s no love like the love of your parents and I’ll always cherish it,” Dhawan captioned the image.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage



The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.



This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take on last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. BCCI, however, are yet to announce the full schedule of then tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yousuf appointed batting coach for High Performance Centre in Lahore
Aug 20, 2020 18:01 IST
Heavy rains in Odisha, two men washed away
Aug 20, 2020 18:01 IST
Ancient mummy safely relocated in Jaipur’s Albert Hall museum
Aug 20, 2020 17:57 IST
Thangjam becomes first active footballer to test positive for COVID-19
Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.