IPL 2020 | ‘They will feel a lot more at home’: Brett Lee names team he thinks is favourite to win

When it comes to the IPL, no two teams have dominated the tournament more than Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, combining for seven IPL titles. Each year, CSK and MI start as the two most favourite teams and more often than not, make it to the Playoffs. In 2018, having returned from a two-year-ban, CSK lifted the title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, whereas last year, MI and CSK played a riveting final in which Rohit Sharma’s team clinched a last-ball thriller.

This year, as the IPL moves to the UAE for the second time in history, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee believes one team is favourite to win the tournament more than anyone else. And it’s neither of the of the two teams he has represented in the past. Lee, who played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders during his IPL career, reckons that based on conditions, CSK look favourites to tie Mumbai Indians for the most titles this year. Here’s why.

“I reckon their strength is that their players are a bit more elderly, mature. They’ve got that youth coming through but they’ve got a lot of players who’ve been around a long, long time and I’d say that’s their greatest strength,” Lee said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

CSK have retained their core group of players – ones who have been responsible for their success over the years. MS Dhoni the captain, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja have formed the backbone of CSK for many years and coupled by experienced campaigners in Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh, the franchise may not boast of spring chickens on paper, but it has proven its worth each season.

Another factor that makes CSK a threat in the UAE is their well-stocked spin attack. Harbhajan, Jadeja, Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner. These are some of the most experienced names and Lee was excited by the prospect of these guys making the most of the surfaces in the UAE.

“It’s definitely right up there and that will definitely suit those wickets,” Lee said. “Recently, I’ve looked at the forecast of the next two or three weeks. It’s 40 degrees, plus the wickets will surely turn. Therefore, I feel CSK will feel a lot more at home. Imagine all those spinners getting big rips, big turn. I reckon they are definitely suited for this tournament and should definitely be favourites.”