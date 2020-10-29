Sections
IPL 2020: Former West Indies legend Brian Lara, who has been appearing as an expert for host broadcaster Star Sports, revealed what he thinks is the main reason behind CSK’s poor show this season.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings. Photo by: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for BCCI

It has been a season to forget for IPL’s most consistent team Chennai Super Kings. They are already out of the race for the play-offs, the first time ever that they won’t progress from the group stage. While the team has failed to put a string of victories together this season, several experts believe the primary reason behind this has been the franchise’s inability to blood youngsters into the team.

CSK is the oldest team in IPL 2020, in terms of average age and their policy of trusting their experienced hands seems to have gone a season too far. Add to that the fact that their influential captain MS Dhoni, playing competitive cricket after more than a year, has failed to find form with the bat and CSK have been hurt real bad.

Former West Indies legend Brian Lara, who has been appearing as an expert for host broadcaster Star Sports, revealed what he thinks is the main reason behind CSK’s poor show this season.



“I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players. There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time. So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them. It’s just an unbelievable season so far,” Lara said while speaking on Star Sports Select Dugout.

“You know, every time they turn up, we’re very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around. We know 3-4 games ago they were in a little bit of a situation where they had to start winning. We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping. But it’s a situation where they can just try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players with they’ve got,” he added.

CSK are out of the play-offs race but they can surely spoil the party of others. They beat the high flying RCB in their last outing and will now up against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, a team that needs a win desperately to stay in the hunt for a play-offs berth.

