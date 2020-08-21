Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | This IPL will be different, says Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 | This IPL will be different, says Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane, who has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants said, like majority of the Indian cricketers, he too has spend the time away from cricket by focusing on his mental health, physical training.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ajinkya Rahane (AFP)

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane feels IPL 2020 will be different from rest of the seasons because of playing in a bio-secure environment in the UAE. Rahane who will play his first season with Delhi Capitals, said players will have to remain positive and take one step at a time while returning to cricket after such a long gap.

“This IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time,” Rahane said after landing in Mumbai.

The Indian players of the Delhi Capitals team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and they will be flying out for United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the league that begins on September 19.

Also Read | When MS Dhoni’s six cancelled a Pakistan cricketer’s ‘date’ with an Indian girl



Rahane, who has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants said, like majority of the Indian cricketers, he too has spend the time away from cricket by focusing on his mental health, physical training.



“There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved. But like everyone else, I’ve spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family,” 32-year-old Indian vice-captain said.

“So the time I’ve managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind.” one of Capitals’ senior most players said.

Also Read | IPL reveals new logo with title sponsor Dream XI

Fellow Mumbaikar and dashing opener Shaw echoed his senior’s sentiments.

“We have spent the past 4-5 months dealing with this pandemic, so everyone is aware of all the do’s and don’ts. We all have been preparing mentally to live and play under such circumstances, and taking all necessary precautions for our safety and well-being,” Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

Speaking on how his team will be approaching the upcoming season, Shaw said, “ We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year. We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

For those in lockdown, Alwar cop helps through e-sunwai; wins praise
Aug 21, 2020 12:07 IST
Govt merges Centre for Glaciology with Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology
Aug 21, 2020 12:07 IST
Artists make eco-friendly cow dung Ganpati idols in Gujarat
Aug 21, 2020 12:06 IST
Akshay Kumar’s episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild to premiere on Sept 11
Aug 21, 2020 12:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.