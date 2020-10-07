IPL 2020: ‘This is Boom Boom Boom,’ ‘Exceptional’ - Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar react to Jasprit Bumrah’s best IPL spell

Sections
IPL 2020: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current India head coach Ravi Shastri were very impressed with Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s performance against Rajasthan Royals.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:38 IST

By hindustanttimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri were impressed with Jasprit Bumrah’s performance (Getty Images)

Jasprit Bumrah’s best bowling performance in the Indian Premier League earned praise from legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Bumrah who picked up 4 for 20 against Rajasthan Royals – his best figures in the IPL – played a pivotal role in MI’s comfortable victory over RR by 57 runs, that took them to the top of the IPL 2020 points table.

Bowling with the new ball for the first time in this year’s IPL, Bumrah set the tone upfront for MI taking just four balls to get his first wicket of RR captain Steve Smith.

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 live score



This was the 3rd time Bumrah dismissed Smith in 6 innings.



Bumrah’s 4/20 was also the best bowling figures by an MI bowler against RR in IPL.

Top three spells by MI bowler vs RR in IPL

4/20 by J Bumrah at Abu Dhabi , 2020

4/28 by Munaf Patel at Mumbai,2012

4/44 by K Pollard at Mumbai, 2012

Also Read | Lara names MS Dhoni’s successor in the Indian side

“A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling. They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight,” Tendulkar tweeted.

 

India head coach Ravi Shastri too was very impressed with Bumrah’s bowling performance.

“This is no 4 20 show. This is Boom Boom Boom Boom. Maza Aa Gaya Dekh Ke,” tweeted Shastri.

 

Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten of 79 runs from 47 balls to propel MI 193 for 4, batting first. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma also played useful knocks of 30 and 35 respectively.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

