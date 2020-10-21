IPL 2020: ‘This team may have run out of juice,’ Head coach Stephen Fleming concedes CSK’s season might be over

Chennai Super Kings found themselves in a territory they never have in the history of the Indian Premier League. The franchise, for the first time, are on the verge of not making it through the playoffs in an IPL season. CSK are placed at the bottom of the table after losing 7 out of 10 games as of now, and after a 7-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals, the MS Dhoni-side led looks more in trouble of ending with the wooden spoon this year.

For CSK fans, more worrying signs comes from the fact that head coach Stephen Fleming himself appeared to have conceded that their time might be up in the ongoing season.

“It’s fair to say looking at the table now that this team may have run out of juice. If you’re looking at the three-year cycle - we won the first year; lost off the last ball last year, and we always thought that the third year with an aging squad would be difficult. And Dubai [UAE] has challenged us with a whole new set of requirements,” Stephen Fleming said at the post-match press conference after CSK lost to Rajasthan.

“It’s pretty down (morale in the dressing room) to be honest. We have come close in a couple of games but today we were thoroughly outplayed. We knew it was a crucial game to stay real in the competition,” he added.

“I think there’s an outside chance that we can possibly get through, but when you’re relying on other results and a change of form for your own team, it’s very hard to be upbeat and positive,” Fleming further said.

CSK will next take on Mumbai Indians on Friday in IPL 2020.