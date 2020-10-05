Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Time’s running out,’ Gautam Gambhir comes down hard on Rajasthan Royals batsman

IPL 2020: ‘Time’s running out,’ Gautam Gambhir comes down hard on Rajasthan Royals batsman

IPL 2020: After two stunning victories in high-scoring affairs in Sharjah, their batting came a cropper in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. One of the main reasons for that is their over-dependence on Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 07:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Gautam Gambhir during a practice session for IPL 2018. (PTI)

Rajasthan Royals sort of crash-landed after a flying start in IPL 2020. After two stunning victories in high-scoring affairs in Sharjah, their batting came a cropper in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. One of the main reasons for that is their over-dependence on Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

The experienced Robin Uthappa has been one of the major disappointments for RR in this IPL and former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes Uthappa has not looked any kind of form.

“Time’s running out for both Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Uthappa has not looked in any kind of form, to be honest,” Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.



5, 9, 2 and 17 have been Uthappa’s score in this IPL so far. Gambhir, who has shared the dressing with Uthappa for KKR, said time is running out for the right-handed wicket-keeper batsman.

“Robin Uthappa has to deliver. There were a lot of expectations that Robin will be able to finish off games, and if not that, at least give them the momentum they need in the middle order. So, Robin needs to deliver on those expectations,” Gambhir said.

The former KKR captain also said that young Riyan Parag too needs to come to the party, otherwise there will be a lot of changes in the RR team combination as soon as Ben Stokes arrives.

“Riyan Parag has not looked in any kind of form either. So, obviously they have guys sitting on the bench, plus when Ben Stokes shows in, the combination will be completely different,” he said.

Gambhir talked about the heavy dependence on top-order for RR.

“It’s pretty tricky for them, because they are heavily dependent on Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. If all of them go out early in one game, there are serious issues for them, so they need to rectify their middle order,” he said.

