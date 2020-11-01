IPL 2020: ‘Time to hand it over to next generation’ - MS Dhoni says CSK need to ‘slightly change core group’

Chennai Super Kings bowed out of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League but managed to held their head high, ending the season with three consecutive wins. With their win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, MS Dhoni-led CSK also ended KXIP’s hopes of qualifying to the playoffs. But Dhoni is not one to shy away from admitting when there is a change to be made, and after the match, the CSK captain said that the franchise will look forward to make a few changes in their core group.

“It was a difficult campaign for us. I don’t think we played to the full potential. We did commit a lot of errors at different points in the tournament,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“The last four games, it could be a template as to where we would have liked to be. If you are lagging too much, it becomes very difficult to push yourself and come up with performances. That’s where each and everyone had to contribute. Very proud the way they played their cricket,” he added.

“It would have been very tough 6-7 games. You won’t want to be in a dressing room that is not really enjoying cricket. You want to keep coming up with different ideas but if the dressing room atmosphere is not happy, it becomes very tough,” he further said.

Dhoni went on to add that CSK will be handing over more responsibilities to the next generation in the coming year. “A lot depends on what the BCCI decides upon the auction. We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made a team and it served well. There comes a time where you have to shift a bit, hand it over to the next generation,” Dhon signed off.