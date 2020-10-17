IPL 2020: ‘Timon & pumbaa,’ Yuzvendra Chahal shares image with Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle shares a special relationship with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He turned out for the outfit for several years in the Indian Premier League and had some his best moments in cricket during that period. Gayle hit the iconic 175-run innings while playing for RCB. Along with the performances with the bat, the camaraderie between Gayle and RCB players was very visible. Gayle was good friends with captain Virat Kohli while enjoying fun moments with spinner Yuzendra Chahal.

Recently when Kings XI Punjab and RCB faced each other on Thursday, Chahal shared some rekindled their his friendship with Gayle despite being opponents on the field. Chahal took to Twitter to share a photo with Gayle and compared the two with Lion King characters Timon and Pumbaa.

“Timon & pumbaa reunites,” Chahal wrote, sharing his picture with Gayle as well as a picture of the two characters.

Gayle smashed five sixes and scored 53 off 45 balls in his first match of IPL 2020 as Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets in Sharjah on Thursday. But it was not so smooth towards the end. Gayle played three dots off Yuzvendra Chahal in the last over and then got run out, leaving 1 run to win off the last ball. After the match, Gayle revealed that he wasn’t nervous at all. He said ‘Universe Boss’ had it under control.

“Not really. Come on man, it is the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous. I might give you a heart attack, I thought I had it in the bag but stranger things have happened in cricket,” Gayle said after KXIP’s 8 wicket win.

Gayle had to sit out for the first 7 games of this season as Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul were going all guns blazing at the top of the order and when the KXIP management did feel the need to conclude Gayle in the XI, he had to be hospitalized with food poisoning.