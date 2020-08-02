IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10

Sections
IPL 2020: The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from September 19th and the final will be played on November 10 in the UAE. The decision was taken in an IPL GC meeting on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:10 IST

By PTI, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of IPL trophy. (IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved Covid-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year. IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10, the IPL GC decided after a virtual meeting on Sunday. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

“All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines,” an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown.

Also Read | ‘No sir, he’ll spoil the team’: When Dhoni refused to take a player in CSK



In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women’s IPL, a development that was first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.



Forced out of India due to the rising Covid-19 case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited Covid-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe. “We expect the the Home and External Affairs Ministry to give us necessary approvals within another week. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters,” the IPL GC member said.

That the sponsorship deals will remain unaffected was reported by PTI on Saturday. It would have been difficult to get new sponsors for the Board at a short notice given the current financially difficult climate.

It is expected that the squad strength in terms of playing members will be 24 the eight franchises.

“Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is still being prepared but there would be any number of Covid replacements this year.

“Also the BCCI has received presentations from a DUBAI based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble,” he said.

