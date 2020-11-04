IPL 2020: ‘To our beloved Watto man,’ CSK post heartfelt tribute for Shane Watson after his retirement

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday posted a tribute video for Shane Watson, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Watson, who walked away from international cricket after the T20 World Cup in 2016, continued to play in various T20 tournaments around the world such as the IPL, BBL, PSL and CPL, but following his 2020 IPL season with CSK, which saw the team getting knocked out before the playoffs for the first time in history, Watson informed of his decision to call time on his professional career.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

CSK, the team Watson has ben part of since 2018, uploaded a video tribute for Watson on their Twitter handle. “To our beloved Watto Man, thank you for the memories in #yellove. Kneenga Vera Level, now and always,” it said.

Watson began his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals, a franchise he spent eight years at scoring 2372 runs before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore after the 2008 champions were suspended for two years. With RCB, Watson played 24 matches and scored 250 runs across two seasons. With Watson switching ships in 2018, CSK saw the all-rounder play some of his most memorable innings in the IPL, scoring 1252 runs from 43 matches.

Also Read | Shane Watson, the go-to man for skippers

In 2018, Watson burned up the charts with 555 runs with two centuries and two fifties as CSK lifted the IPL title upon their return – for a third time. The year later, Watson was among runs again, this time tallying 398 runs with three half-centuries as CSK made their second successive IPL final. In the summit clash, he batted with a bleeding leg but his untimely dismissal led to Mumbai Indians securing a narrow one-run win to lift the title.

This season though, Watson had a reasonably quiet IPL with 299 runs from 11 matches with two half-centuries.