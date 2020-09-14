IPL 2020: Trent Boult explains the biggest challenge of playing IPL in UAE

Sections
In Malinga’s absence, Mumbai Indians would hope Trent Boult rises to the challenge and leads the pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. Boult recently talked to MI TV and talked about his association with the franchise.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in Indian Premier League history with four titles to their names. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, MI have become juggernauts with a great balance of youth and experience in the batting and bowling departments. Mumbai Indians, however, suffered a setback before the start of the 2020 season. One of the key players in MI’s success has been Lasith Malinga.

He has played an important role with his death bowling expertise. He bowled the important last over in MI’s win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 finals.

In Malinga’s absence, Mumbai Indians would hope Trent Boult rises to the challenge and leads the pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. Boult recently talked to MI TV and talked about his association with the franchise.

“I have played for a couple of other franchises but I am obviously excited to be a part of the Mumbai Indians family. Speaking from experience I have played against them a few times. The big challenge that you face when you come up against this side is that they have always been very intimidating. So it’s nice to be on the other end of it and be part of such a cool group,” Boult said.



 

Boult also narrated how the temperatures in UAE are going to make things extremely challenging for the players.

“The biggest challenge has been trying to prepare to come to 45 degrees in the middle of the dessert. I come from a very small country New Zealand which is about 7 or 9 degrees at the moment.

“I have played cricket here. I know conditions can change very drastically. But I am hoping for good wickets,” Boult added.

Boult joined Mumbai after a trade-off with Delhi Capital before the IPL auction in December last year.

