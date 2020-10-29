Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Twitter criticises Virat Kohli for staring at Suryakumar Yadav during RCB and MI clash

IPL 2020: Twitter criticises Virat Kohli for staring at Suryakumar Yadav during RCB and MI clash

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli came close to the batsman and stood there for 15 second but an unfazed Suryakumar Yadav stood his ground and kept looking back into Kohli’s eyes, not move an inch.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli entered a staring contest. (IPL)

Virat Kohli is known for his aggression when on the field. He never lets an opportunity go by to get under the skin of the opposition, and a similar incident occurred during the IPL 2020 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, when Kohli tried to unsettle Suryakumar Yadav.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The incident took place during the 13th over of MI’s chase. A settled Suryakumar was anchoring a well-measured chase for his team. He played a ball towards cover where Kohli stopped the ball and gave a long stare to the batsman. Suryakumar did not hold back and stared back himself while remaining unmoved. No verbal chatter was exchanged between the two players though.

Also Read | Shastri posts message for Suryakumar Yadav after batsman misses Australia ticket

Kohli came close to the batsman and stood there for 15 second but an unfazed Suryakumar stood his ground and kept looking back into Kohli’s eyes, not move an inch.

Also Read | ‘Deep down he must be disappointed to not have donned India blue,’ Kieron Pollard after Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics against RCB

Kohli’s act left a sour taste in the mouth of users on Twitter, who were quick to react, with many calling it a ‘shameful act’ on the part of Kohli. Here are some of the tweets that did not approve of Kohli’s actions.

Suryakumar decided to let his bat do all the talking and remained unbeaten for his 79 runs in 43 balls, which took his team over the line in the final over with five wickets in hand. This win gave MI an advantage over others as they are now on 16 points and on the verge of qualifying.

Suryakumar is being discussed in every nooks and corner after not being picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming Australian tour. The BCCI selection committee picked the squad for the tour but his name was missing from the team sheet despite being a constant performer since the last few seasons.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Oct 29, 2020 14:15 IST
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Oct 29, 2020 14:29 IST
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Oct 29, 2020 14:12 IST
Delhi health minister Jain says city possibly in third wave of Covid-19
Oct 29, 2020 13:57 IST

latest news

Rains lash Chennai, waterlogging reported in several areas
Oct 29, 2020 14:36 IST
Man in Egypt collects over 100 vintage cars in a span of 50 years
Oct 29, 2020 14:33 IST
UK rejects ‘Britain First’ trade policy, taking swipes at US and EU
Oct 29, 2020 14:31 IST
IGNOU December 2020 TEE in February next year, apply by December 15
Oct 29, 2020 14:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.