IPL 2020: Twitter criticises Virat Kohli for staring at Suryakumar Yadav during RCB and MI clash

Virat Kohli is known for his aggression when on the field. He never lets an opportunity go by to get under the skin of the opposition, and a similar incident occurred during the IPL 2020 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, when Kohli tried to unsettle Suryakumar Yadav.

The incident took place during the 13th over of MI’s chase. A settled Suryakumar was anchoring a well-measured chase for his team. He played a ball towards cover where Kohli stopped the ball and gave a long stare to the batsman. Suryakumar did not hold back and stared back himself while remaining unmoved. No verbal chatter was exchanged between the two players though.

Kohli came close to the batsman and stood there for 15 second but an unfazed Suryakumar stood his ground and kept looking back into Kohli’s eyes, not move an inch.

Kohli’s act left a sour taste in the mouth of users on Twitter, who were quick to react, with many calling it a ‘shameful act’ on the part of Kohli. Here are some of the tweets that did not approve of Kohli’s actions.

Suryakumar decided to let his bat do all the talking and remained unbeaten for his 79 runs in 43 balls, which took his team over the line in the final over with five wickets in hand. This win gave MI an advantage over others as they are now on 16 points and on the verge of qualifying.

Suryakumar is being discussed in every nooks and corner after not being picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming Australian tour. The BCCI selection committee picked the squad for the tour but his name was missing from the team sheet despite being a constant performer since the last few seasons.