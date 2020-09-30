Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Twitter goes crazy after spotting Shah Rukh Khan in KKR vs RR match in Dubai

IPL 2020: Twitter goes crazy after spotting Shah Rukh Khan in KKR vs RR match in Dubai

IPL 2020: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Dubai during the IPL 2020 match No.12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan with his son during the KKR vs RR match in Dubai (Twitter)

Twitter was flooded with photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan after he was spotted in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the IPL 2020 match No.12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

The KKR co-owner was watching his players bat with his elder son Aryan Khan.

RR v KKR live score IPL 2020

Shah Rukh’s new look with a bandana caught the eye of twitteratis as they were thrilled to spot the Bollywood hero for this first match of this IPL.

 



 

 

 

Earlier, KKR CEO Venky Mysore had confirmed that Khan will be there in the stands for the team’s IPL match against the Steve Smith-led side. Before the match, the franchise did a Facebook Live session with Mysore in which he had said the actor will be present at the stadium.

“I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game,” Mysore had said during the Live session when asked if Khan will be there.

Meanwhile, KKR battled their way to 174 for six after being sent in to bat first by RR captain Steve Smith.

For KKR, Shubamn Gill top-scored with 47 off 34 balls, giving a great start to the two-time champions.

Andre Russell (24 off 14) and Eoin Morhan (34* off 23).

For Royals, Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers. He got the important wickets of Gill and Dinesh Karthik and finished with 2 for 18.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:46 IST
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Sep 30, 2020 21:32 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Sep 30, 2020 21:35 IST

latest news

Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
Sep 30, 2020 21:41 IST
From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release
Sep 30, 2020 21:40 IST
David Attenborough leads call to invest $500 bn a year to protect nature
Sep 30, 2020 21:34 IST
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Sep 30, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.