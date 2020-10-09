Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Two reviews in one ball? Bizarre Mujeeb dismissal causes confusion

IPL 2020: The incident that took place off the fifth ball of the 14th over of Kings XI Punjab’s chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad, over saw two reviews being taken in one ball regarding Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s dismissal.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 08:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (L) with Nicholas Pooran. (IPL/Twitter)

The Indian Premier League has a long-standing history of throwing up surprises, and on Thursday night, one such incident sparked a bit of confusion among players. In the 14th over of the Kings XI Punjab innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman’s dismissal offered a bizarre twist to the match.

The incident that took place off the fifth ball of the over saw two reviews being taken in one ball regarding the Afghanistan all-rounder’s dismissal. Here’s how it panned out. SRH fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed bowled a fuller delivery, which Mujeeb tried to dig out by bringing his bat down. As the ball landed in wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow’s hands, there was a huge appeal for a caught behind by SRH, turned down by the umpire.

When SRH captain David Warner did not take the DRS, surprisingly, the on-field umpire decided to go upstairs. There were doubts whether it was a bump ball, which, as the replay suggested, there wasn’t. The soft signal was not put, but due to it being an umpire review, the third umpire could not have access to the Ultra Edge. Because there was nothing to check if the ball had hit the bat, Mujeeb was given out.

Now, as Mujeeb headed back, someone from the dressing room reminded him to take the DRS. “Given he was charging off to the dressing room, who suggested he did that?” asked Mark Nicholas on commentary, to which Pommie Mbangwa replied, “Probably someone in the dressing room.”

“You got it, Pom,” said Nicholas.

With Mujeeb then opting for the review, the TV umpire was called into action once again. Only this time, he had access to Ultra-Edge. The reply suggested there was some noise as the ball passed the bat and Mujeeb was given out. The only difference was that this time around, KXIP had lost a review.

