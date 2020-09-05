Sections
IPL 2020: Viewers need annual subscription to watch matches, says Disney+ Hotstar

IPL 2020: Viewers need annual subscription to watch matches, says Disney+ Hotstar

The new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399 for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium Rs 1,499 for 12 months) will only be able to watch the IPL, a statement said.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

IPL 2020 logo (BCCI)

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday said only its annual subscription users will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches.

The 13th edition of IPL T20 cricket tournament is starting from September 19 in the UAE.

The new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399 for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium Rs 1,499 for 12 months) will only be able to watch the IPL, a statement said.

It also said that to make it easier for people to subscribe, Disney+ Hotstar VIP has tied up with telecom players Jio and Airtel.



Both partners will offer prepaid recharge plans bundled with a 12-months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP along with the convenience of buying these across Jio and Airtel retail stores.

“Over the past few years, the IPL has become the most loved sporting tournament in the country. After several months of the lockdown, we believe that this tournament can be a catalyst in ushering in new optimism and smiles in India, with millions of fans cheering together from all parts of the country.

“Our use of technology in presenting this immersive experience will not only set a global benchmark but also redefine the way we watch and enjoy sports in the coming years,” Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC, and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said.

