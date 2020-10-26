Sections
IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers partnership seemed to be in coma’ - Virender Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK

IPL 2020: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag analysed what happened during the game in his Youtube show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, and according to him, Kohli’s partnership with AB de Villiers was one of the reasons why RCB lost the match.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. (IPL/Twitter)

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 8-wickets defeat to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday. Kohli had scored his 39th IPL half century in the match, but it was not enough to help his team post a challenging total in front of Dhoni’s army. With Ruturaj Gaikwad smashing a brisk fifty, MSD’s CSK chased down the 146-run total in the 19th over itself. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KKR vs KXIP Live Streaming, IPL 2020

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag analysed what happened during the game in his Youtube show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, and according to him, Kohli’s partnership with AB de Villiers was one of the reasons why RCB lost the match.

In his analysis, Sehwag said that de Villiers and Kohli just did not get going, and stranded RCB’s run rate.

“But what’s this? AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli batted together from the 7th over onwards. However till the 18th over their partnership seemed to be in coma. I even took a powernap in between.



Also read: Sunil Gavaskar reveals what he thinks is the reason behind KXIP’s comeback

“When I woke up they were still batting at the same pace. They hadn’t started to go for the big shots. And then de Villiers got out in the 18th over and the CSK bowlers were able to restrict RCB to 145/6,” Sehwag said.

The former India opener further went on to praise MS Dhoni for his captaincy.

“We got to see MS Dhoni back in his ‘full captaincy mode’ on Sunday. He seemed like the Dhoni of the past, making fantastic decisions on the field.

“He made good bowling changes, and picking Santner was a smart decision. He used Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran fully in the death overs,” Sehwag said.

RCB will next face off against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

