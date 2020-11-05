India captain Virat Kohli turned 32 years old on Thursday and he celebrated the momentous occasion with his wife Anushka Sharma and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates in style on a private yacht in the UAE. Several former and current cricketers took to Twitter to express their birthday wishes to the Indian captain.

Former India cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, along with India wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, fast bowler Mohammed Shami, spinner R Ashwin and many more extended their wonderful wishes to Kohli as the hashtag “HappyBirthdayViratKohli” began trending. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

RCB, on their official Youtube page, shared a video of Kohli’s birthday celebrations. In the video, Anushka was seen feeding cake to Kohli as his teammates rubbed his face with cake. Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiancee Dhanashree Verma were also spotted in the videos, along with players like Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

Kohli-led RCB will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Friday. A video of the team discussion before the encounter was posted on RCB’s official Youtube channel. In the meeting RCB captain Virat Kohli spoke to his teammates and told them to get into a same mindset.

“I want all of us to be in the same mindset, I promise you all that we will have more fun in this next week than we had in the last two-and-a-half months. It would be unbelievable if we can get into the right mindset, and I believe we have reached there,” Kohli said.