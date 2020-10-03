IPL 2020: Virat Kohli creates history, roars back to form with record-breaking innings in RCB’s win against Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli roared back to form by achieving a historical feat in IPL 2020 on Saturday. Kohli became the first cricketer to get to 5500 IPL runs on his way to his maiden fifty off just 41 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League match No.15 in Abu Dhabi.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 53 balls. He hit seven fours and two sixes in his innings to help RCB register a comfortable 8 wicket win over the Royals.

The RCB captain currently sits at top of the IPL highest run-scorer’s list with 5502 runs to his name in 181 matches at average of 37.68 and a strike rate of 131.8.

Kohli, who had scores of 3, 1 and 14 in this IPL before coming in to this match and was under a lot of pressure both as a leader and also as RCB’s No.3.

Like a true champion Kohli answered his critics with the bat. He took his time at the beginning, left a couple of teasing deliveries outside off from Jofra Archer to get his eye in.

Devdutt Padikkal’s blitz at the other end, allowed him to get settled and then go for his shots.

Kohli stitched a 99-run stand with Padikkal after Aaron Finch was dismissed early. Kohli carried on and finished the game with AB de Villiers for company. RCB chased down the 155-run target with five balls to spare.

Earlier, a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia and a gutsy knock by Mahipal Lomror powered Rajasthan Royals to post a total of 154 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Tewatia smashed three sixes and scored 24 runs at a strike of 200 to take Royals over 150 run mark. Royals smashed 37 runs in their last three overs.