IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli is a genius,’ Chris Morris hails RCB captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris heaped praise on RCB captain Virat Kohli and termed him a ‘genius’ after his unbeaten 90-run innings- the highest score by any captain against CSK - led RCB to a 37-run win over CSK in an IPL 2020 match

Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 90 to take his side to 169 after opting to bat first. CSK bowlers ended up conceding 66 runs in the final four overs.

The CSK batting, which has been wobbly throughout the first four weeks fared no better after Washington Sundar (2/16 in 3 overs) removed Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis inside the Powerplay overs. In the end, they finished on 132 for 8 in 20 overs.

“After 16 overs, we just thought something needed to happen, there’s a reason why Virat has the most number of runs in the IPL, he is an absolute genius, he did really well against such an experienced bowling lineup, he likes to lead from the front, I like how he goes about his game, he is a leader who likes to win and it helps the rest of the team, I like how he goes about his game,” said Morris during the post-match press conference.

Morris said at the halfway mark he thought the RCB batsmen needed to get move on

“Halfway through our batting innings, I would be lying to you if I say we did not think that we needed to get a move on, Virat played brilliantly, the wicket was too paced and sticky, it was a Test match length wicket, you did not need to try too much on this wicket. At the end of the day, the wickets will get slower, hopefully, some of the bowlers will get luckier as compared to the batsmen,” he added.

Kohli, who hit his second fifty of IPL 2020, also became notched up 6000 runs while playing for RCB during the course of the match.

For RCB, Morris scalped three wickets while Washington Sundar got two scalps. This was the first game for Morris in RCB colours.

“I was very nervous, it has been a while since I last played a game, so I was very nervous, I had butterflies in my stomach, it was like I was making my Test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can make, it is a good feeling,” said Morris.

“I think it obviously has been an interesting competition for the bowlers so far, the pitches have changed slightly, somedays the dew comes in and it is a factor and somedays its drier, we have tried to figure it out as to what will suit our bowling unit. I think slowly but surely the guys are doing their job now. It is a nice bowling unit to be a part of,” he added.