IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli loves to take on a challenge’ - Mohammed Shami on equation with India captain

How much the India bowling unit has grown in the past few years under can be attested by the fact that at the moment, it is Kings XI Punjab Mohmmed Shami and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Yuzvendra Chahal who are the two leading wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2020. Both Chahal and Shami are two of the mainstays of current India bowling attack and have become integral to the Indian team set-up. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

In a recent interaction, Shami was asked about how Kohli backs the pacers in his team. In his response, Shami said that the India skipper gives the bowlers freedom to express themselves.

“I believe as a unit you need to trust one another. I think in international cricket, fast bowlers would definitely perform well when they have the backing from the captain and he is one such personality. Virat loves to take on a challenge. He is clear with what he wants and he gives us the freedom to play to our strength and backs us with our decisions as well which has helped us perform better,” Shami said on Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face Cricket Series.

“We as a unit have always enjoyed each other’s success and if you look at the record of the past few years I think we have one of the best in the history of Indian cricket. We don’t get upset that he got the wicket and I didn’t or that fast bowler is getting more chances.

“We have always acted like one unit and have been like a family. And appreciating each other’s success is and I guess that’s the main strength of the unit,” he further added.

“The biggest factor is the culture of motivation and fitness in the team. We have a unit of six-seven fast bowlers who have been playing since the last 5 years and no matter whom you choose they will give their 100%. If we keep on building this culture it is going to hugely benefit the junior levels. This is the basic reason that the reserve fast bowlers, U-19 ones everyone is showing great quality,” he signed off.

KXIP will next face off against CSK in IPL 2020 on Sunday.