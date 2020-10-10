IPL 2020: Virat Kohli needs 7 sixes to join Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni in elite list

Sections
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, who is back among the runs in Indian Premier League 2020 and who became the first Indian batsman to score 9000 T20 runs, is close to another impressive record.

When the Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, both teams will be coming into the contest on the back of a defeat and remain eager to get back to the winning ways.

RCB captain Virat Kohli has shown signs of form in the previous two games and he is back among the runs and will be a key player for the franchise going into the contest. CSK have a strong bowling line-up and getting runs on the board against the three-time champions will certainly boost Kohli’s confidence.

Kohli can join an elite list if he goes on to play big innings in the match. The right-handed batsman, so far, has hit 193 sixes in the IPL. If Kohli can clear the ropes seven more time, he will become only the third Indian after Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni to get to 200 IPL sixes. Overall, he will be the fifth batsman to reach the landmark after Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (219), Dhoni (213), and Rohit (208).

In the previous game, Kohli achieved a huge T20 milestone. In the first ball of the fourth over, Kohli struck a boundary off Harshal Patel to take his individual score to 10. On reaching the score, Kohli, who is the leading run-getter of the IPL, completed 9,000 runs in T20s. In doing so, he became the first Indian player to get to the landmark.

Overall Kohli is the 7th batsman to get to 9000 T20 runs, only after Chris Gayle (13,296), Kieron Pollard (10,370), Shoaib Malik (9,926), Brendon McCullum (9,922), David Warner (9,451) and Aaron Finch (9,148).

Meanwhile, RCB might see Chris Morris playing for the franchise against CSK. The Proteas allrounder has reportedly regained fitness and his inclusion will certainly provide much-needed balance to the RCB unit.

