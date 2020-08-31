IPL 2020: Virat Kohli or Aaron Finch as RCB opener? Team director Mike Hesson gives an interesting answer

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen in the current day and age. Who doesn’t remember the first ODI between India and Australia this year in January in Mumbai when Finch stitched a partnership with David Warner as the two smacked centuries and chased down 256 without losing a wicket.

Finch was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the auctions last year in December and his inclusion in the team is seen as fitting the missing puzzle in the RCB squad. But here is the big question - at what position will Finch come out to bat?

While RCB have used the pair of Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli as openers in the past, the inclusion of Finch might change their plans. Finch is one of the best opening batsmen in the world at the moment, and it would make little sense to shift him down the order. But who will he be replacing at the top - Parthiv or Kohli?

On being asked about which two batsmen will be opening for RCB, Team director Mike Hesson chose to keep his cards close to his chest.

“It’s really interesting, I did a couple of hours of press conference but never talked about where Virat is batting or where Aaron finch is gonna bat or they’re opening the batting together. In reality from a director or coach point of view we wouldn’t wanna tell anybody exactly what our line-up is because that’s our strategy,” Hesson said in a video uploaded on RCB official Twitter handle.

“We wanna keep some of those things up our sleeves in terms of where we use players. We know we’re going to be asked many questions about who’s going to bat where... You just have to wait,” the former Kiwi coach added.

“We’re well aware of what we want but we also wanna keep our opposition guessing,” Hesson further said.

It looks like we are going to just have to wait to see who comes out to open for RCB. The IPL 2020 kicks off from September 19th in the UAE, with the final set to be played on November 10th.