Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag invokes Govinda, refers to Dhoni as ‘Gabbar’ and Watson as ‘diesel engine’ in his humorous take on CSK’s win over KXIP - WATCH

IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag invokes Govinda, refers to Dhoni as ‘Gabbar’ and Watson as ‘diesel engine’ in his humorous take on CSK’s win over KXIP - WATCH

IPL 2020: CSK chased down a fairly big total as the opening duo of Shane Watson (83*) and Faf du Plessis (87*) put together an unbeaten 181-run opening stand to bring the ‘Yellow Brigade’ up from the bottom of the points table.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Chennai Super Kings players Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis celebrate after defeating Kings XI Punjab during IPL 2020. (PTI)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was an entertainer with a bat in hand, and has donned the same avatar ever since becoming a cricket commentator and pundit post retirement from the game. Sehwag’s take on this season’s IPL matches is quite quirky too, as was visible when he put out his assessment of the double headers on Sunday on his Facebook page.

Speaking about the CSK vs KXIP encounter, Sehwag said that the 18th over of KXIP’s innings was a key one as it changed the momentum in favour of CSK. He referred to MS Dhoni as ‘Gabbar’ during his take on the incident.

ALSO READ: ‘He doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should,’ MS Dhoni praises Stephen Fleming

“18th over me turning point tha jaha Gabbar MS Dhoni ki kaptani, Jaddu ki fielding aur Shardul ki bowling ne momentum hi shift kar diya (18th over was the turning point of the match. MS Dhoni’s captaincy, Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding and Shardul Thakur’s bowling brought back the momentum in CSK’s favour),” Sehwag said.



CSK chased down a fairly big total as the opening duo of Shane Watson (83*) and Faf du Plessis (87*) put together an unbeaten 181-run opening stand to bring the ‘Yellow Brigade’ up from the bottom of the points table.

“By the way the thing which has been trying to start since 19th September, that diesel engine Watson finally started. He and ‘Sambha’ Faf du Plessis got together and took took the Punjabi lads for a tour of the stadium, hitting the ball everywhere,” Sehwag said while talking about Watson and Du Plessis’ partnership.

He lamented KXIP’s poor performance with ball saying captain Rahul did everything right yet his team lost the match despite batting first in Dubai, the first instances of its kind in this season.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
Oct 05, 2020 14:27 IST
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
Oct 05, 2020 14:17 IST
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Oct 05, 2020 15:39 IST
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
Oct 05, 2020 15:40 IST

latest news

No-reservation diners are restaurants’ latest problem amid covid
Oct 05, 2020 16:07 IST
JEE Advanced results 2020: Shubh Kumar, Aakriti emerge as Bihar toppers
Oct 05, 2020 15:59 IST
Nobel Prize 2020: Who are Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton, Charles M Rice?
Oct 05, 2020 15:59 IST
We have taken first step to restart football activities: Praful Patel
Oct 05, 2020 15:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.