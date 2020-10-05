IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag invokes Govinda, refers to Dhoni as ‘Gabbar’ and Watson as ‘diesel engine’ in his humorous take on CSK’s win over KXIP - WATCH

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was an entertainer with a bat in hand, and has donned the same avatar ever since becoming a cricket commentator and pundit post retirement from the game. Sehwag’s take on this season’s IPL matches is quite quirky too, as was visible when he put out his assessment of the double headers on Sunday on his Facebook page.

Speaking about the CSK vs KXIP encounter, Sehwag said that the 18th over of KXIP’s innings was a key one as it changed the momentum in favour of CSK. He referred to MS Dhoni as ‘Gabbar’ during his take on the incident.

“18th over me turning point tha jaha Gabbar MS Dhoni ki kaptani, Jaddu ki fielding aur Shardul ki bowling ne momentum hi shift kar diya (18th over was the turning point of the match. MS Dhoni’s captaincy, Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding and Shardul Thakur’s bowling brought back the momentum in CSK’s favour),” Sehwag said.

CSK chased down a fairly big total as the opening duo of Shane Watson (83*) and Faf du Plessis (87*) put together an unbeaten 181-run opening stand to bring the ‘Yellow Brigade’ up from the bottom of the points table.

“By the way the thing which has been trying to start since 19th September, that diesel engine Watson finally started. He and ‘Sambha’ Faf du Plessis got together and took took the Punjabi lads for a tour of the stadium, hitting the ball everywhere,” Sehwag said while talking about Watson and Du Plessis’ partnership.

He lamented KXIP’s poor performance with ball saying captain Rahul did everything right yet his team lost the match despite batting first in Dubai, the first instances of its kind in this season.