IPL 2020 | ‘Waking up to this skyline of Dubai’: Suresh Raina posts video of hotel room

The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever has begun with the teams reaching UAE to begin their period of quarantine. The IPL will begin from September 19 and the teams have landed in the middle-east. Since their arrival, teams and players have been sharing photos and videos of their respective hotel rooms where they will be spending time as part of the quarantine period.

Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings are in Dubai and their key player Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, shared a video of his room on Twitter. “Dubai Life ! Waking up to this skyline of Dubai,” Raina wrote in Twitter along with the video.

In the video, Raina gave his fans a glimpse of the Dubai skyline that he can see from his room. The video also captures his cricket bats and a set of dumbbell that the southpaw will be using for his daily fitness regimen.

Raina announced his retirement on August 15 along with former India captain MS Dhoni. The southpaw will be playing under Dhoni’s leadership in the IPL. He has been a prolific run getter for CSK over the years and is second in the list of all-time run scorers in IPL behind Virat Kohli.

It has been an emotional period for the left hander who bid adieu to international cricket at a rather young age of 32 years. Raina played a crucial role in India’s triumph in the 2011 ICC World Cup and has been an important of the limited overs set up before losing his place in the team.

Raina made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2005. One of India’s trusted men on the field, the left-hander scored 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs. He averages 35.3, having scored 36 fifties and five centuries. His Test debut was also against Sri Lanka in the year 2010. He scored 768 runs in the longer format of the game from 18 matches (31 innings) at an average of 26.6

He last played for India in July 2018 and had failed to make it to the squad for the ICC World Cup. The left-handed batsman has scored 5615 runs in 226 ODIs for India at an average of 35.31. He has also represented India in 18 Test matches and 78 T20Is.