IPL 2020: ‘Wanted to know if we can have a slip with social distancing guidelines’ - MS Dhoni jokes at the toss

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni made a return to cricket on Saturday after a span of nearly 14 months. Dhoni was last seen on a cricket field in India’s World Cup semifinal loss last year against New Zealand. He announced international retirement last month, but will continue to play for CSK in the Indian Premier League. Returning to play for CSK in the opening game of the 13th edition of IPL against Mumbai Indians in the UAE, Dhoni was at his hilarious best at the toss.

After winning the toss, Dhoni took a second before announcing his decision. Instead, he asked a hilarious question from commentator Murali Karthik. “Wanted to know if we can have a slip (in line with social distancing),” Dhoni joked.

“I will bowl first. Late evening you get dew. Also to keep wicket in good condition they water it, so it tends to be tacky at the start,” Dhoni, further added.

The wicktkeeper-batsman went on to talk about the lockdown the players were required to stay in and said that it allowed the players to keep themselves fit. “Have the liberty during lockdown to spend time on yourself to keep fit. Have to applaud every member of the squad. First six days in quarantine is very difficult.

“Felt each individual used that time well and nobody was disappointed or frustrated. The practice facilities were very good. After the first 14 days it was nice to get out,” he added.

Dhoni-led CSK had lost to Mumbai Indians in the final last year by 1 run. On being asked if revenge is on his mind, Dhoni said: “Being a gentleman’s game you don’t think about revenge (against MI). You think about the mistakes you made.”