IPL 2020: Watching him walk out to bat is scary, he’s like a wrestler: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik on big-hitter

Kolkata Knight Riders did not get off the best of starts in IPL 2020. They were outplayed by defending champions Mumbai Indians. But KKR is a side one can never take lightly, simply because they have one of the most destructive T20 batsmen of world cricket – Andre Russell.

Andre Russell’s heroics in the last two seasons of IPL – where he scored at a strike rate in excess of 180 in almost every game, gave birth to a question in every opposition captain’s mind – How do you bowl to Andre Russell?

Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did the smartest thing and asked the same question to KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

“How do you bowl to him? His miss-hit is a six with 8m clearance, decent hit 15m and a whack is out of the ground. As a captain how can an opposition bowler bowl to him?” asked Ashwin to Karthik in a YouTube show called ‘Hello Dubaiahh’ hosted by the former.

Karthik, who has been leading Russell from IPL 2018, gave a hilarious answer.

“First pray to God. Give him an offering. Pray that he’s in a bad mood, and then go for IPL. Then the day, the wicket, the conditions (matter),” Karthik said.

Karthik added that the mere sight of Russell walking into bat is ‘scary’ and he compared Russell’s mannerisms to that of a wrestler.

“Just watching him walk in is scary. He comes in like a wrestler. What a build up he gives while doing that. He’s a brilliant character. With his muscles and all, he looks like an MMA fighter,” Karthik added.

The KKR captain, however, revealed that the dynamic West Indian all-rounder is scared of everything else apart from the cricket ball.

“But he’s scared of everything. He’s scared of driving cars, or even when the bus swerves, he gets scared. He said, he’ll never be on a rollercoaster.

“Never judge a book by its cover. The only thing he’s not scared of is the ball,” Karthik said.

Russell was dismissed for 11 and picked up 1 wicket for 17 in KKR’s first match. He will look to take the centre stage when KKR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.