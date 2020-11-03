Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘We know how funny this game is,’ Ajinkya Rahane reveals what Ricky Ponting had said to him before the season

IPL 2020: ‘We know how funny this game is,’ Ajinkya Rahane reveals what Ricky Ponting had said to him before the season

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: However, DC continued to put their trust in Rahane and he came good when his team need the most. In a must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahane hit a fluent 60 off 46 balls to power DC to a six-wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Dubai: Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals were in spot of bother on Monday as they needed to win to seal their position in the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs. They had lost their last four and the batsmen were struggling to get going. In their run-chase of 153, DC lost Prithvi Shaw early and it looked like things could go downhill for the team. But DC had put their faith in the experience of Ajinkya Rahane. The 32-year-old batsman wasn’t in the best of form in IPL 2020 as he managed just 51 runs in his first five outings.

However, DC continued to put their trust in Rahane and he came good when his team need the most. In a must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahane hit a fluent 60 off 46 balls to power DC to a six-wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Coming in at number 3, Rahane calmed the nerves of the DC fans and took his team to the no.2 position in the IPL 2020 points table.

READ | ‘Very few rate Ajinkya Rahane in T20s, they say he can’t hit big shots but he’s a solid batsman’: Virender Sehwag

Rahane talked about his position in the team and what head coach Ricky Ponting had told him before the season.



“Ricky told me when we came here that I would bat number three. It’s a good number to bat on,” said Rahane.

“It was disappointing to get out. I wanted to finish the game. We know how funny this game is, but in the end good to win this game and qualify.”

Even RCB lost the match, they have also qualified for the playoffs due to a superior Net Run Rate.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer had to vacate the number three position for Rahane but he explained that the batsman will have an important role to play for the team in the upcoming matches.

“He carries a lot of experience in the IPL and the way he paced his innings, it was amazing to see,” Iyer said.

“The loose balls he punished, other than that he was taking singles and twos. It was a great example and I think he peaked at the right time, just when we needed him.

“With a few important matches coming up, he will definitely play an important role in them.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
Nov 03, 2020 15:51 IST
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Nov 03, 2020 13:26 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BSF official dies of heart attack at polling booth
Nov 03, 2020 16:16 IST
Haridwar temples, shrines to don saffron look for Mahakumbh 2021
Nov 03, 2020 16:18 IST
Madhuri Dixit remembers her first death scene as Parinda turns 31
Nov 03, 2020 16:14 IST
Punevotes.org gives Bapat an ‘A’ for voicing grievances, but ground performance “missing”
Nov 03, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.