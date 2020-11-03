IPL 2020: ‘We know how funny this game is,’ Ajinkya Rahane reveals what Ricky Ponting had said to him before the season

Dubai: Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals were in spot of bother on Monday as they needed to win to seal their position in the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs. They had lost their last four and the batsmen were struggling to get going. In their run-chase of 153, DC lost Prithvi Shaw early and it looked like things could go downhill for the team. But DC had put their faith in the experience of Ajinkya Rahane. The 32-year-old batsman wasn’t in the best of form in IPL 2020 as he managed just 51 runs in his first five outings.

However, DC continued to put their trust in Rahane and he came good when his team need the most. In a must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahane hit a fluent 60 off 46 balls to power DC to a six-wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Coming in at number 3, Rahane calmed the nerves of the DC fans and took his team to the no.2 position in the IPL 2020 points table.

Rahane talked about his position in the team and what head coach Ricky Ponting had told him before the season.

“Ricky told me when we came here that I would bat number three. It’s a good number to bat on,” said Rahane.

“It was disappointing to get out. I wanted to finish the game. We know how funny this game is, but in the end good to win this game and qualify.”

Even RCB lost the match, they have also qualified for the playoffs due to a superior Net Run Rate.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer had to vacate the number three position for Rahane but he explained that the batsman will have an important role to play for the team in the upcoming matches.

“He carries a lot of experience in the IPL and the way he paced his innings, it was amazing to see,” Iyer said.

“The loose balls he punished, other than that he was taking singles and twos. It was a great example and I think he peaked at the right time, just when we needed him.

“With a few important matches coming up, he will definitely play an important role in them.”