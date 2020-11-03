IPL 2020: We were informed about the 17.3 overs mark in the 11th over of DC chase - RCB captain Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli revealed that they were informed about the 17.3 overs qualification scenario mid-way during the Delhi Capitals chase in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chasing 153 for victory, DC were going strong with the experienced pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane going strong. Kohli said it was during the 11th over that the RCB management informed them forcing the match beyond 17.3 overs to ensure a better net run rate and playoff qualification.

“Through the 11th over, the 17.3 mark was informed by the management. Even if the game’s drifting away from you, we controlled that middle phase really well where they could have taken the game away from us,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

As it turned out RCB slumped to their fourth defeat on the trot after losing to Delhi Capitals by six wickets but still made the cut, by stretching the match to 19 overs.

“We have a shot, an opportunity and that’s all we want as a team. I’m sure the guys will be excited about what’s ahead for us. We can be more more brave with the bat in pockets,” Kohli said

“With the ball, we were decent, probably we could have a strong powerplay which is our strength. If we implement those things, we’ll be at the right end of the result. It’s important to stay positive. There are going to be learnings along the way, but we are glad that we are through.” They lost a number of matches but Kohli said they deserved to be in top-4.

“It’s a mixed bag. As I said at the toss, you come to games to try and get the result your way. We are happy that we’ve qualified. Top two would’ve been very really nice. But I think we’ve played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot,” said.

RCB will have to wait and watch who they face -- Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders -- in the eliminator.

“You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative. We’ve got two games to reach the final.”

Asked about injured pacer Navdeep Saini and all-rounder Chris Morris, who walked off the field after bowling just two overs, the skipper said the duo will have to be assessed.

“We’ll have to asses what’s happening, hopefully they’ll be fine by the time we play our next game. And see how they go in the next few days.”

