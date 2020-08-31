IPL 2020: ‘We will do whatever we can to make sure IPL goes ahead’ - CSK’s Shane Watson on extended quarantine

The troubles have compounded at the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League with multiple people being tested positive for Covid-19 in the UAE. CSK star batsman Suresh Raina also left the camp to make way for home due to “personal reasons”. With at least two CSK players among the list of people tested positive, CSK are expected to remain under quarantine and in isolation for the next few days before entering the bio-secure bubble and begin training.

CSK opening batsman Shane Watson, in a video uploaded on his official Instagram page, said that he and the rest of the CSK staff will do whatever they can to ensure that IPL goes ahead.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“It’s been an interesting time to be in lockdown again for another seven days, but this is the ever-changing world that we live in,” Watson said.

“We all have to do what we possibly can to stay safe, to limit the spread of Covid-19 throughout the IPL tournament because it is the best T20 tournament in the world. All players, all fans, want it to go ahead,” he added.

“I’ll do whatever we have to do to make sure that IPL goes ahead,” Watson further said.

Watson further added that the situation at CSK camp has made everyone come to understand how important it is to follow the protocols being laid down by the authorities.

“It is a situation that has made everyone realise how integral and important it is for everyone to BCCI’s and IPL Governing Council’s bio-security protocols because something like this can create a hiccup to start things off,” he said.

“Fingers crossed nothing like this happens for the rest of the tournament and the tournament goes as seamlessly as possible. And it’s another exciting season of IPL and cricket,” Watson added.

The 13th edition of IPL kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.