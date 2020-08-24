IPL 2020: Welcome to UAE - a sneak peak into KKR’s team room in Abu Dhabi | WATCH

Sections
IPL 2020: On Monday morning, KKR gave a sneak peak into their lavish accommodation in Abu Dhabi, which will be their base for the duration of the tournament. 

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of KKR players upon reaching UAE. (KKR)

The stage is set for the Indian Premier League 2020 as all of the eight franchises have now reached the UAE for the tournament. he 13th edition of the T20 league will begin next month from September 19th, but the arrival of franchises is taking place earlier, as the players and staff are required to remain under a quarantine period upon their arrival in the country.

One of the first teams to reach the country was two-time Champions Kolkata Knight Riders. On Monday morning, KKR gave a sneak peak into their lavish accommodation in Abu Dhabi, which will be their base for the duration of the tournament. 

“New city, New #HomeOfTheKnights. Sneak-peek into the #KKR Team Room in Abu Dhabi,” a post on KKR official Twitter handle said. 

Meanwhile, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik believes a bowler using Mankad to get a dismissal is not wrong, he added that it is not something that he would allow his bowlers to do as a captain. “I keep saying this. As a captain, I wouldn’t allow my bowler. If my bowler does it, I won’t accept it as a dismissal. Because I feel that it’s okay, it’s not necessary, our bowlers have the skill levels to do a proper dismissal,” Karthik told Cricket Next.



“But once the rule is in place that it is a run out, then it takes the question out of me deciding or not. It is a run out, that’s all. The bowler has done it, that’s all, it is fair play. As a captain I wouldn’t allow or accept that as a dismissal if it is left to my hands because I feel my bowlers have the skill to take a wicket. As simple as that, I would leave it at that. But I wouldn’t judge another captain if he accepts that as a run out. It’s fine. That is a form of dismissal and please go ahead with it,” he added.

