IPL 2020: ‘When Viswanath nods, you know there’s a gem’: Sunil Gavaskar lauds India youngster

Apart from all the glamour, excitement, big names, and nail-biting contests, the IPL is renowned for providing a platform to some of the best young Indian cricketers. IPL 2020 is no different. We have already witnessed Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Ravi Bishnoi and Shivam Mavi hogging the headlines in the first week of the tournament.

While Gill and Mavi have been playing the IPL for the last two seasons and there was a lot of talk about Bishnoi in the lead-up to the tournament after his returns in the U19 World Cup earlier this year, Padikkal is the one who has really used the grand stage to his credit.

The Karnataka left-hander was one of brightest prospects of domestic cricket last season. He has an average of 57.90 and a strike rate of 170.32 in T20 cricket with the highest score of 122*.

In RCB’s first match against SRH, he proved if given an opportunity, he is ready for the big league too.

After the opener’s half-century against SRH, legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on the youngster. Gavaskar narrated an interesting story about discussing Padikkal’s batting with former India batsman Gundappa Viswanath.

Gavaskar said Viswanath, who also happens to his brother-in-law, is not someone who would easily praise a youngster but he had done that for Padikkal.

“When he nods you know there is a gem there. He did that with Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul. All he did was nod his head when I asked about Padikkal” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Padikkal smashed 56 and helped RCB get off to a winning start against SRH.

“His composure under pressure was really important and at the start of the innings he was a little bit nervous but he played his natural game,” Aaron Finch had said in a virtual press conference after the match.

“It was really impressive the way he carried himself. Once his innings started to develop he gained confidence and that was great to see.

“Having seen footage of him playing before, he is an aggressive opening batsman and had done really well in the under 19 and domestic cricket. I am really happy that he played his natural game,” he added.

Padikkal, however, was dismissed for 1 in the next match against RCB. But considering the amount of talent he has, he is sure to play a crucial role for RCB in this IPL.