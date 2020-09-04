Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: When Watson met Dhoni over breakfast - CSK posts photo of legends

IPL 2020: When Watson met Dhoni over breakfast - CSK posts photo of legends

CSK on Friday shared a photo on Instagram of Dhoni and Watson with the caption, “Watto Thala Dharisanam,” which loosely means Watson gets a glimpse of Dhoni. 

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Australian cricketer Shane Watson with MS Dhoni in the CSK camp in Dubai. (CSK/Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings have had a turbulent stay in the UAE in the lead up to the IPL so far. While the players are yet to star practice due to the Covid-19 positive cases in the team, there has been a lot going on behind the scenes as well.

Senior batsman Suresh Raina has pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’ and owner N Srinivasan has had his say on the matter too. Now reports suggest veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh is also likely to opt out, not having joined the team in UAE yet.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj ‘homeschools’ Punjab’s IPL quartet

But in the middle of all this one man has been rock solid, as he has been throughout his career. Mahendra Singh Dhoni hasn’t spoken, like he never does, but he is unperturbed by all the commotion.



CSK will depend on its old guard including the likes of Dhoni, Australian Shane Watson, South African Faf Du Plessis and the likes of Dwayne Bravi and Ravindra Jadeja to hold things together for them this season too.

CSK on Friday shared a photo on Instagram of Dhoni and Watson with the caption, “Watto Thala Dharisanam,” which loosely means Watson gets a glimpse of Dhoni. 

The duo can be seen having breakfast together. CSK will be itching to go out into the nets as they are yet to have a session and get their preparations started.

According to the original schedule CSK were to kick-off proceedings against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. But BCCI have had to wait to come out with the full IPL schdule due to the positive cases in CSK camp.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Sep 04, 2020 15:14 IST
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:38 IST
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Sep 04, 2020 16:02 IST
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
Sep 04, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

Mexico struggles with US water debt, suggests audit from United Nations
Sep 04, 2020 16:05 IST
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Sep 04, 2020 16:07 IST
Diverted Ranchi Rajdhani carries single lady passenger after she refused to deboard
Sep 04, 2020 16:04 IST
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of convict Sajjan Kumar
Sep 04, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.