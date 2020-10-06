IPL 2020: When will Chris Morris be fit to play? RCB captain Virat Kohli gives an update

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a setback at the start of Indian Premier League 2020 with South African allrounder Chris Morris picking up an injury. The Proteas pacer is an integral part of the squad and provides a balance to the RCB playing XI - but his absence became a cause of concern for RCB.

Despite Morris’ absence, RCB got off to a good start in the season, winning their three out of first four games. But all the good work came into question once again after the Virat Kohli-led suffered a 59-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Monday. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Morris’ absence was felt big time in the match, as he could have contained DC in the death overs, and could also hit a few big shots to relive the pressure of the middle order when the asking rate was climbing up.

After the defeat, skipper Virat Kohli was asked when would Morris be able to return. In his response, Kohli said that the Proteas cricketer was close to playing against Delhi, but just missed out.

“Chris (Morris) was really close to playing today as well but couldn’t make it,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports.

The RCB captain admitted that Morris’ addition will improve the balance of the RCB team. “We have four days before the next game, once he comes back into the squad it is a different balance altogether,” Kohli said.

RCB will face off against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.