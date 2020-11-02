IPL 2020: ‘Why should Dhoni play IPL 2021?’ Explains Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL 2020 season at the 7th position after registering a clinical win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday afternoon. They may have failed to make it to the playoffs this year but skipper MS Dhoni squashing talks of his retirement from IPL has given all the CSK fans a reason to cherish. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

“Definitely Not” – Dhoni answered when he was asked whether the KXIP clash is going to be his last IPL game for CSK.

The Super Kings went through an extremely tough season. Despite winning the opener against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni & Co failed to continue the momentum. As a result, CSK couldn’t finish in top four for the first time in the IPL history. However, they manage to clinch three victories to end their journey on a positive note.

ALSO READ | IPL2020: ‘He looks like a young Virat Kohli, doesn’t he’ - Faf du Plessis’ unbelievable compliment for India batsman

Before leaving UAE, Faf du Plessis stated that whenever you talk about CSK, MS Dhoni comes to your mind. During a conversation with his CSK and Protea team-mate Lungi Ngidi, du Plessis asserted that the tournament need the CSK skipper to play.

“When you think CSK, you think of MS Dhoni. And also, because IPL needs MS Dhoni to play, the fans love him so much so why not. He still feels motivated and to pitch up every day and come and do... being a big player comes with a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure,” Du Plessis told Ngidi during the chat.

“That answer told you he is very much motivated to come back stronger next year. There have been a few rumours floating around I have seen of him possibly retiring. So that answer was possibly a hell no straightaway,” he added.

Earlier in the game, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as CSK defeated KXIP by nine wickets here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: ‘Maybe they thought I’m retiring’ - MS Dhoni’s stunning explanation on why players collected his CSK jerseys

With this loss, KXIP has been knocked out of the playoff race. KL Rahul-led side has to settle with 12 points from 14 matches, while CSK also has the same number of points from as many matches.