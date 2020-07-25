Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 will be bigger than all previous seasons: Gautam Gambhir

IPL 2020 will be bigger than all previous seasons: Gautam Gambhir

With India battling a serious pandemic, Gambhir, the former India batsman, feels this year’s IPL promises to ‘change the mood of the nation’.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gautam Gambhir is a two-time IPL winning captain. (Getty Images)

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir believes the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be the biggest season of the tournament so far. Gambhir’s confidence stems from the fact that the IPL 2020 is finally going to happen, after its chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the United Arab Emirates to be the host. With India battling a serious pandemic, the former India batsman feels this year’s IPL promises to ‘change the mood of the nation’.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“It does not matter where it goes but if it (IPL) goes to UAE, it’s a great venue to play cricket in any format and plus most importantly I think it’s going to change the mood of the nation as well,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Gambhir, a two-time IPL winning captain with the Kolkata Knight Riders, reckons this year’s IPL will be for the entire country of India. With the ICC making the official decision to postpone the T20 World Cup – originally scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 – the BCCI went ahead planning the IPL.

Also Read | IPL 2020 to start September 19 in the UAE



Postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 is set to begin September 19 and conclude with the final on November 8, Patel confirmed Friday, although the final details, including its fixtures, will be decided when the Governing Council meets next week.



“It’s not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes wicket, its simply changing the mood of the nation. So this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation,” Gambhir said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana school chosen SAT test centre
Jul 25, 2020 17:14 IST
Three Ludhiana cops hurt as liquor smugglers speed off from check post
Jul 25, 2020 17:13 IST
Staying in bio-secure environment intense and challenging: Pope
Jul 25, 2020 17:13 IST
IPL 2020 will be bigger than all previous seasons: Gautam Gambhir
Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.