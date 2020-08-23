IPL 2020: Will be great to speak to ‘explosive and dynamic’ Rishabh Pant: Australia wicketkeeper on playing for Delhi Capitals

Australia limited-overs wicketkeeper Alex Carey is eager to have a chat with India wicketkeeper when the two get together in the UAE for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Carey, who was bought by Delhi Capitals last year at the auctions, will make his IPL debut this year in the UAE, and he believes that the tournament will be a good chance for him to spend some time with some of the best cricketing minds.

“I suppose, you know, chatting to Rishabh and the way he plays his cricket. Obviously, wicketkeeper-batsman and he’s so explosive and dynamic, as a batsman,” Carey during a virtual press conference in Australia, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“It will be great to talk to him, he’s quite unconventional in some of his cricket shots, it’s amazing to see him play, so probably have a good chat about mindset with him,” he added.

On being asked about how excited he is to play in the tournament, Carey said: “Yeah, it’s really exciting. It will be my first opportunity playing the IPL, so firstly it’s just exciting to be a part of that competition, which we all watch and admire around the world in the T20 format.”

“And then leading into the T20 World Cups in the next couple of years… it’s a great opportunity to play against the best in the world, in different conditions as well,” he added.

“All the net sessions we’re going to have, we’re going to make sure we’re playing against the great spinners at Delhi Capitals, and speaking to a lot of those players - Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane and all those senior guys - picking their brains really. Add Ricky Ponting (head coach) in as well, it’s a pretty exciting list of players and staff members we’ve got in Delhi,” he further said.

“Shikhar Dhawan is so experienced in the top order, and has performed on massive occasions as well. Again, another left-hand batter. So [I am] keen to speak to him. Ashwin is an amazing spinner and I want to face him once in the nets as well, just to put yourself up against some of those guys,” Carey went on.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19th with the final to be played on November 10th. The matches will take place in three cities - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.