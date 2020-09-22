IPL 2020: Will Dwayne Bravo play against Rajasthan Royals? CSK head coach Stephen Fleming gives an update

The Chennai Super Kings suffered another huge blow at the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League with star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo picking up an injury that ruled him out of the first game against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. But will Bravo be fit to play for CSK when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday?

Addressing the same question in an interview on the CSK website, the franchise head coach Stephen Fleming said that they will continue to monitor Bravo’s progress, but will not rush him back to the field.

“Bravo is progressing, we are working closely to get him up to 100 percent. We’ve got three quick games in a row, so we’ll look at each game and monitor him each time we train,” CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said.

Sam Curran played Bravo’s role effectively against Mumbai Indians, giving just 28 runs in his four overs and getting a wicket, and then smashing 18 runs in 6 balls to help his side chase down 163. Fleming said that Curran has relieved the pressure of the team to speed up Bravo’s return.

READ | If KKR do not start well, Eoin Morgan can replace Dinesh Karthik as captain, says Sunil Gavaskar

“With Sam’s performance, it takes a bit of pressure off rushing Bravo back, but he’s one of the world’s best and to have him in the selection equation is very important to us,” Fleming said.

“The things that impressed us with Sam is his attitude first and foremost, almost the harder it gets the better he gets, his all-round skill component and the fact that the captain was able to trust him straightaway to go in at a crucial time and hit the way he did,” Fleming further added.

“Also with the ball, to be a part of it straight away, almost stepping straight off the plane was a sign of his attitude and what he is going to bring to CSK for the next few years,” Fleming signed off.