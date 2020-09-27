Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL  2020: Will Hardik Pandya bowl this season for Mumbai Indians? Zaheer Khan gives an update

IPL  2020: Will Hardik Pandya bowl this season for Mumbai Indians? Zaheer Khan gives an update

IPL 2020: On being asked if and when will Pandya bowl this season, Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan said that Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hardik Pandya in training. (Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandya has been one of the best allrounders that Indian team have produced in recent times. But after a difficult 2019, in which Pandya had to go on a lengthy layoff due to a back injury, the Mumbai Indians have a huge task in front of them to manage his workload in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: Live Score and Updates

Pandya has not been given the ball in Mumbai’s first two games against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, and it is still remain to be seen whether he will come into the attack against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

On being asked if and when will Pandya bowl this season, Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan said that Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body.

“We are all expecting him (Hardik) to bowl and he is someone who really changes that balance of any side when he is bowling and he understands that,” Zaheer said in Mumbai Indians’ pre-match conference.



Also read: IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list

“But we have to listen to his body and that is something the conversation which we have been having in consultation with the physios.

“We are looking forward for him to bowl, he is very keen and really wanting to bowl, we just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body. At the end of the day for any bowler injuries play a huge role,” he further said.

Hardik scored 18 and 14 in the last two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. “We are happy that he is there as a batter and with full fitness contributing and that is the exciting part and hopefully you will see bowl soon,” Zaheer added.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 18:30 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Sep 27, 2020 17:31 IST
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
Sep 27, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Will Hardik Pandya bowl this season for MI? Zaheer Khan gives an update
Sep 27, 2020 18:39 IST
The Comey Rule review: Brendan Gleeson is chilling as Donald Trump
Sep 27, 2020 18:33 IST
EU calls for ‘immediate return to negotiations’ over Karabakh
Sep 27, 2020 18:31 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.